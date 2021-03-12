Black female stars turn 50 but stay fabulous

Many of our beloved entertainment and music stars are maturing beautifully as they join club 50. These icons should be celebrated as they cross the 50-year threshold and rolling out is featuring some of our favorites as they celebrate five decades of life.

Cheers to Erykah Badu, a Pisces who completed 50 rotations around the sun on Feb. 26. Her royal badness crossed into club 50 living her best life. Her Instagram is full of artistic images and details of her life and the ways she maintains her health and beauty.

Badu credits a plant-based diet, prayers, crystals and tons of water to aid her spectacular “glow up.” She is definitely among a tribe of beautiful Black women that many of us grew up watching and listening to.

Badu and many women like her are committing to healthy lifestyles. Organic beauty, skin, and body products are a reason why this lady makes 50 look so doggone good.

