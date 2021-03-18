Anti-sexploitation group condemns steamy Grammy performance of ‘WAP’ (video)

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of their hit single “WAP” at the Grammys on Sunday, March 14, has caused quite a bit of controversy. The rappers have been feeling the heat as many have condemned the performance as lewd and not appropriate for children to watch.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) has released a statement against the performance, saying it “contributed to the sexual exploitation of women by glamorizing prostitution and stripping.” The organization blasted CBS as well, which hosted the Grammys, and stated that the performance “could have been cut from a hardcore pornography film.”

“CBS allowed a glamorization of stripping and prostitution to be broadcast in front of a national audience – a portion of which were children – for no other reason than for TV ratings,” Dawn Hawkins, senior vice president and executive director of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, said in a statement to The Associated Press. “Despite the ‘popularity’ of the song performed by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, CBS should have never allowed this kind of explicit performance to happen at the Grammys.

“Prostitution and stripping are never empowering for women, as they set up systems that exploit and oppress women. CBS has contributed to furthering the sexual exploitation of women and contributed to the ‘normalization’ of porn culture.”

Cardi B and Candace Owens have been arguing over Twitter as well after Owens criticized the performance while appearing on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News. During the segment, Carson stated, “They’re intentionally trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children.”

“Virtually, what we were looking at last night was a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television and this is considered feminist,” Owens added.

She also accused Megan and Cardi of “actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque.”

