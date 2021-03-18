Health care professional Reese Brown recounts trek into nursing career

A decorated military combat veteran, Reese Brown, RN, BSN, MPA, has dedicated more than three decades to his flourishing nursing career. As a nurse educator in the nation’s capital, he instructs first-aid and CPR classes for various community members. Brown is also the public affairs officer for the Defense Health Agency, where he creates and implements messaging that acts as a communications bridge for the organization and the media.

Brown recently sat down with us to discuss how his trek into the healthcare system was shaped.

Please describe how you made a decision to work in the health field as a career choice?

I was blessed to be born into a family of caretakers, and I grew up watching them routinely provide assistance to our

neighbors and church members, one of whom was a paramedic. During a community mass casualty drill, he allowed

me to spend the day training with him, and I was able to experience first‐hand the impact health care professionals

have on everyone they touch. That moment showed me the power of possibilities and played a vital role in the course of

my life.

What are three factors that inspired you as a health professional to serve the community?

Identifying a need, the desire to use the knowledge I have been given, and the faith that what I am doing, in the way I

am doing it, will make a positive difference.

What is seen as harmless that, in fact, has an unhealthy impact on our lives?

The lack of routine wellness visits. So many neglect regular check‐ups and as a result, fail to catch certain disease processes in the early, treatable stages. We often take care of our vehicles, religiously getting oil changes every 3000 miles, but fail to do the same for our own bodies.

Why is obesity a major concern for health professionals?

Obesity is the root of multiple … disease processes, as has a direct effect on how issues such as hypertension, kidney disease, and diabetes can be treated or prevented. Providing proper care to those with this complex problem makes successful treatment of other health issues all the more difficult.

What roles do diet and exercise play in good health?

Simply put, together they are the “premium gas” which allows our bodies to function properly. Without the proper fuel, the body is prone to breakdowns and the chances of functioning at its full capability is just not possible.

How has technology helped your patients?

The connected world we live in provides an expanded opportunity for knowledge, and the answers to many health questions are at our fingertips. Personal tech advances such as smartwatches have become life‐saving tools, while scientists are combining efforts across the globe to create vaccines to fight pandemics.