Euro Gotit, Future and Bangladesh soar with new single ‘Takeoff’ (photos)

Atlanta rapper Euro Gotit is gearing up for his latest project, Foreign Affairs, and recruited Future for his leadoff single, “Takeoff.” Laced with a booming 808 sound mixed with amplified flutes, platinum-selling producer Bangladesh supplied the drop for the space-themed anthem.

His upcoming untitled project will be the follow-up to his previous offerings Foreign Affairs, 4N (Foreign) and Foreign Exchange, on the independent label Authentic Empire. In the past, Euro Gotit has also rocked out with Yella Beezy, Roddy Rich, DaBaby, T.I. and Zaytoven.

His singles “Posse” with Lil Baby and the Gunna-assisted “Kodak Dat” have already amassed more than 16.3 million views on YouTube.

Euro Gotit, Future and Bangladesh hit the ATL streets last weekend to shoot the video for “Takeoff.” Take a look at a few behind-the-scenes photos of the audio motion picture in the gallery below.