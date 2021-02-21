Yella Beezy explains why he’s getting healthy

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy has been on a health kick lately and recently discussed his pescatarian diet. Wanting to shed a few extra pounds since his career took off and the road life made eating healthy a challenge, Yella explained to TwoBeesTV the reason behind the lifestyle change and how seafood became his only source of meat.

“I gained weight, [I was] 218 [pounds],” said Yella Beezy. “I’ve never been that size in my life. I was never no husky dude at all. I always was skinny and that just came from just being on the road and just grinding really. [I saw] me getting too chubby and just barely able to breathe, [barely] putting on socks and moving around how I used to move around, and not being able to do the things I used to do when I was slimmer. I kinda got lost in that and had to shake back.”

