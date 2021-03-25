After 7 readies comeback album with soothing new single, ‘Bittersweet’

After 7 is easily one of the most beloved R&B groups of all time with timeless tracks such as “Ready or Not” and “Can’t Stop” to their credit in the late 80s and early 90s. It goes without saying that the platinum-certified trio has the skills to stand out in any era. And so, it makes perfect sense for an After 7 revival, beginning with the lead single – “Bittersweet” – from its new album, Unfinished Business.

We had the opportunity to connect with the musical icons and asked them about the project, why it was time to resurface and what the meaning is behind the title of the album.

“To be honest, four years had already passed since we had a new project in the marketplace and with the advent of the pandemic, it felt like it was perfect time to dig in and get busy creatively,” said Kevon Edmonds. “Unfinished Business simply speaks to the fact we felt that there was still more in us musically to explore and share with our fans that have known us and even the ones that don’t.”

If the lead single is any indication of what they have left in the tank, fans should brace themselves for classic babymaking ballads intertwined with soulful mids that make way for upbeat heaters.

No, we have not had the pleasure of listening to the entire album yet, but did manage to cop an advanced listen of “Bittersweet,” in an effort to present its world premiere, which you can listen to below.