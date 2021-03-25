Beyoncé pays tribute to Cardi B, Serena and others for Women’s History Month

The Queen bequeaths blessings and praise from her royal throne during the month of March.

Beyoncé heaped effusive praise on raptresses Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, tennis icon Serena Williams and others on her website as part of her commemoration of Women’s History Month.

“Their passion and brilliance shone on courts, zoom stages, streaming services, television, books, dance and song. They gave us joy and provided escapism in the midst of an overwhelming year,” the pop goddess pens on her website. “For Women’s History Month, we honor the women entertainers (and sports greats) who rose to the occasion in delivering stand-out feats that made us all shine.”

In a post on her website entitled “The Entertainers,” Queen Bey paid homage to women excelling in different genres of entertainment. The official list includes Michaela Coel, Hallie Mossett, Megan Thee Stallion, Viola Davis, Michelle Williams, Cynthia Erivo, Catherine Ohara, Kelly Rowland, Mariah Carey, Issa Rae, Cardi B, Andra Day, Misty Copeland, Taraji P Henson, Allyson Felix, Serena Williams, Adele, Chloe x Halle, Naomi Osaka, and Solange Knowles.

Earlier in March, Beyoncé celebrated women on her website she called “The Truth Sayers,” which began with lady luminaries Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey and included Lena Waithe, Amanda Gorman and other valiant females.

In a third post, Bey Bey showed love to “The Rule Breakers” who sacrificed yet thrived. Among them, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and political superstars Stacey Abrams and Maxine Waters made her list.