Boosie banned from Instagram, again (video)

Boosie seems to stay in social media purgatory.

The flamboyant and controversial rapper was banished to Instagram exile once again after the Louisiana lyricist posted a video of himself slapping a man during his new video shoot.

The unidentified man was paid more than $500 to take the open-handed swipe to the dome. It is scheduled to be a part of Boosie’s new music video “Period” in North Carolina with fellow rapper DaBaby, and Boosie wanted to preview the slap for his IG fans.

Boosie a fool for this 😂 pic.twitter.com/3WCfEvkWse — DatPiff (@DatPiff) March 27, 2021

Instagram officials deemed the video too real or too violent and decided to throw the 38-year-old Boosie off the platform. It has not been indicated whether Boosie will be able to retrieve his IG account or will have to start over.

Boosie raged after he was banned from the social media platform, calling Mark Zuckerberg a “racist.” Zuckerberg founded Facebook, which owns Instagram.

@zuck u just a racist — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) March 28, 2021

Boosie, aka Torrence Hatch Jr. of Baton Rouge, was suspended in August 2020 when he posted portions of his OnlyFans account on his regular IG page displaying scantily clad women twerking and gyrating sexually. IG officials believed Boosie deliberately violated their community guidelines.

Fans wondered why Boosie couldn’t have simply fake-slapped the man like actors do in the movies.

I just… don’t understand… why he couldn’t fake a slap… Boosie did all the for no reason cuz he’ll make it seem like by paying the man he was helping him out. https://t.co/4hwuxcvDsa — Bianca Nicole (@BonkaWillyWonka) March 28, 2021

Even if he was paid, why would you want to actually slap somebody like that? I just want Boosie to be dealt with tbh. — Who do you think you are? I AM (@kierajanae__) March 28, 2021