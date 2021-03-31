Vanessa Bryant shares exciting news about daughter Natalia (photos)

Vanessa Bryant told her daughter Natalia that her late dad Kobe would be “so proud” of her.

The late NBA legend’s widow shared a heartwarming clip of their 18-year-old daughter looking overjoyed as she celebrated getting accepted into the University of Southern California.

Jumping up and down in a USC top, she shouted: “I got in!”

Vanessa, 38, was delighted for her eldest child and wrote on Instagram: “Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!

“Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded.

“I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much! #USC #Trojan #FightOn”

Los Angeles Lakers star player Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically died in a fatal helicopter crash in January 2020.

Continued on the next page.