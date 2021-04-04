Stars offer prayers, ‘healing energy’ for DMX after heart attack

Beloved street poet DMX remains in critical condition after suffering a reported heart attack on Friday evening, March 2, 2021.

Concern and prayers have been flowing into the White Plains, New York, hospital where the rapper born Earl Simmons is clinging to life.

DMX’s lifelong battles with narcotics are nearly as well chronicled as his chart-topping hits. He has been in and out of rehab several times the past few decades, so this latest news is hurtful for fans and contemporaries but not surprising.

“We are concerned,” DMX’s lawyer Murray Richman told New York’s Pix11 News. “It would be disingenuous of me to suggest that I’m not a worried man at this particular point.”

A family member later explained to TMZ that paramedics spent 30 minutes trying to resuscitate X and, subsequently, his brain was dangerously deprived of needed oxygen. “It’s not looking good,” the person explained to the publication.

Since hearing the news early Saturday morning, a plethora of entertainers has asked fans to join them in praying for the rapper’s speedy recovery.

Music mogul Rick Ross asked fans on his Instagram Story for “Prayers up for DMX the legend, let’s put that in the sky.”

Missy Elliott tweeted, “Prayers for DMX and his family,” along with a photo of the fellow rapper and a prayer and a purple heart emoji.

MC Hammer said “Speak Life !!! Prayers for #DMX,” on his Twitter post.

Juicy J tweeted, “Prayers up for DMX,” along with a prayer emoji, while comedian Tracy Morgan said, “Prayers out for DMX, we’re praying for you brother.”

Actress Gabrielle Union also tweeted, “Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX.”