DMX sheds tears recalling how he was tricked into smoking crack at 14 by mentor

DMX recently opened up sharing a harrowing account of how he was duped into smoking crack, allegedly by his mentor, Ready Ron, of all people.

The Yonkers rap legend made an appearance on Talib Kweli‘s podcast, “People’s Party,” where the two discussed his long documented drug addiction, among other subjects.

“I learned that I had to deal with the things that hurt me,” DMX told his hip hop peer. “I didn’t really have anybody to talk to… in the hood, nobody wants to hear that… Talking about your problems is viewed as a sign of weakness when actually it’s one of the bravest things you can do. One of the bravest things you can do is put it on the table, chop it up, and just let it out.”

X goes into a story about how he was counting money from a marijuana score when the life-changing moment unraveled before his eyes.

“He passed the blunt around and… I hit the blunt,” DMX said. “I never felt like this before it f—– me up. I later found out that he laced the blunt with crack… Why would you do that to a child? He was like 30 and he knew I looked up to him. Why would you do that to someone who looks up to you?”

The rapper born, Earl Simmons, admitted that even though he’d never done drugs before, nor had he consumed alcohol, he thought nothing of it when his mentor passed the blunt, due to his level of trust. However, his faith in a man he trusted like a family member was lost as fast as he took a pull of the laced blunt. He admits it changed him and ultimately unleashed the “monster” within. For the latter, he is thankful.

“Thank you for helping me open that door because that’s actually the biggest problem, not addiction,” he said. “Drugs were never a problem, drugs were a symptom of a bigger problem. There were things I went through in my childhood where I just blocked it out. You never know when the things you stored away are going to come out and just fall all over the place… Let me open this door and start dealing with this shit right now before it comes out at the wrong time and I just have a meltdown… that’s what’s helped with addiction and sobriety.”

