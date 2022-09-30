Search
Snoop Dogg sold his most-prized possession for a large amount of money

The rapper put 1 of his favorite things up for an auction
Snoop Dogg (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Snoop Dogg is known for his marijuana-smoking habits, and he’s being recognized for it to help others.

During an interview with Variety, Seth Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, shared how they raised five figures for Alzheimer’s awareness, thanks to the West Coast rapper.


“Snoop Dogg once auctioned off a blunt on stage for Alzheimer’s,” Seth Rogen said. “I think it went for $10,000.”

Rogen then shared the impact that Dogg’s auction meant for his charity.


“I think that encapsulates how we are approaching the space differently,” he said. “If you’re lucky enough to be able to get Snoop Dogg to come perform at your show and auction off a blunt for Alzheimer’s care and research, then I think that speaks very well to an unexpected but effective kind of melding of matters and sensibilities.”

The couple’s nonprofit, Hilarity for Charity, was founded in 2012 after Lauren’s late mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. They’ve held events with comedians and musicians within their nonprofit to raise money to fight the disease.

Rogen previously noted that he was proud of his wife for handling her mother’s diagnosis.

“Seeing Lauren talk about it is very impressive to me,” he said.

Snoop Dogg and the Rogens may have set a trend that goes for a good cause, and many other organizations may try to do the same thing.

