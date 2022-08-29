Snoop Dogg and Eminem literally light up the MTV Video Music Awards (video)

Two rap goliaths, Snoop Dogg and Eminem, got the crowd high (figuratively) during their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

Leaning back on a black couch and brandishing a gigantic blunt, the Doggfather and Slim Shady blared lyrics from the “From the D 2 the LBC” through the metaverse that interspersed with their live performance.

Feigning shock, Eminem, 49, questioned his legendary collaborator about his monstrous-sized marijuana joint.

“Yo, hold on. Oh my God, bro! How’d you get that in here?” Eminem said.

“I got the connections,” Snoop lazily answered in his signature West Coast twang.

“Yo man, I feel like you’re getting me high again, bro. That s—‘s the size of my hand, dawg. That s—‘s gonna make me relapse,” Slim Shady responded in reference to being sober for 14 years and counting.

Following the brief chat, the pseudo-stoned rappers were transported into the metaverse:

After the metaverse showing, replete with cartoon avatars replacing the hip-hop heavyweights, Eminem donned a fur coat and finished the performance with Snoop.

Following their performance, notorious weed smokers Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong from the famous Cheech and Chong movies in the 1980s and ’90s took the stage.

“We just wandered over here because we smelled that last performance,” Cheech, 84, joked.

