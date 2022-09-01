Search
DMX died last year, clueless Stacey Dash just found out; Twitter pounces

The actress was unaware that the legendary rapper died in early 2021
Stacey Dash (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Clueless star Stacey Dash is being pummeled on social media after admitting on TikTok that she just found out the legendary rapper DMX died more than a year ago.

DMX transitioned at age 50 on April 9, 2021, as confirmed by his family. News of DMX’s drug overdose in his home and eventual death weeks later was widely reported. The fact that the 55-year-old actress just learned of this has subjected her to even more national scorn.


“I am, today, six years and one month clean, and it breaks my heart,” Dash said on TikTok. “He lost to it. He lost to that demon of addiction. Please don’t lose.”

The former “Single Ladies” admitted that she is “late,” adding, “I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times. Suddenly it says #RIP.”


Later, Dash wrote that “I did not know he passed away,” she went on to write. “he #OD I am heartbroken — he was such a great guy.”

Twitter was not sympathetic to Dash’s tears and instead ripped into her with mercilessly.

One person on Twitter wrote, “This brings in a whole new meaning to Clueless,” while another mused, “Is this the trailer for Clueless 2?”

Oh good lord #staceydash gonna s— herself when she finds out trump lost,” a third person surmised. 

Others also mentioned Dash’s ghostly appearance as her face looks much lighter than in previous decades.

