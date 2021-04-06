 Skip to content

Education videos » Tamala Jones is brave and bold in ABC’s ‘Rebel’

Tamala Jones stars in ABC’s new show “Rebel.” The series draws its inspiration from the work of advocate Erin Brockovich. Katey Sagal (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Married With Children”) portrays Rebel’s titular role, an advocate with a blue-collar background who helps those in need. Jones stars as Lana, Rebel’s investigator,and ex-sister-in-law. A fixture in television and film, Jones joins rolling out to discuss “Rebel,” longevity, and the Wu-Tang Clan. “Rebel” premieres on ABC Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET| 9 p.m. CT.

Tamala Jones is brave and bold in ABC’s ‘Rebel’

April 6, 2021

Actor Gail Bean of ‘Snowfall’ shares why the truth of every story is important

Color of Change video on discrimination in quick-service restaurants

Rob Kenner discusses the book he wrote about Nipsey Hussle

Mama Million explains how music is her freedom

Jabari Hayes, former BMF driver, shares inspiration for thrilling documentary

Attorney D.A. Wilson drops knowledge on AM Wake-Up Call

Singer-songwriter Kerstin says her music gives her freedom

Mayor Monique Owens discusses making history on AM Wake-Up Call

LaKeith Stanfield shares insight about FBI informant Bill O’Neal

Richard ‘The Rev’ Hartley shares why family values still count today

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.