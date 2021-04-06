Tamala Jones is brave and bold in ABC’s ‘Rebel’

Tamala Jones stars in ABC’s new show “Rebel.” The series draws its inspiration from the work of advocate Erin Brockovich. Katey Sagal (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Married With Children”) portrays Rebel’s titular role, an advocate with a blue-collar background who helps those in need. Jones stars as Lana, Rebel’s investigator,and ex-sister-in-law. A fixture in television and film, Jones joins rolling out to discuss “Rebel,” longevity, and the Wu-Tang Clan. “Rebel” premieres on ABC Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET| 9 p.m. CT.