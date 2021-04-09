 Skip to content

Entertainment Videos » Big Sean gets vulnerable about his career evolution in ‘Behind Every Man’

Grammy-nominated rapper Big Sean has sold more than 15 million records worldwide. The woman who helped him rise to the top is his mother, Myra Anderson, who put her own dreams on hold to invest in her son’s future. The new series, “Behind Every Man,” shines a spotlight on the strong Black women, focusing on the passions, struggles and sacrifices they have made to support the men they love. “Behind Every Man” airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.

April 9, 2021

