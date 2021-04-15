Andra Day admits history-making Oscar nomination ‘a little overwhelming’

Andra Day admits being nominated for an Oscar is “a little overwhelming.”

The 36-year-old singer and actress is up for the Best Actress gong at the Academy Awards this year for her role in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” and has said she can’t quite believe she’s been nominated for the honor alongside the likes of Viola Davis, Frances McDormand, Vanessa Kirby and Carey Mulligan.

Day and Davis being nominated in the same category also made history, as it is the first time two Black women have been shortlisted for the prize since Diana Ross and Cicely Tyson both received nods in 1973.

Speaking about her fellow nominees, Day said: “We’re just sharing this space, we are representing multiple stories, and we are loving on each other. I’m celebrating them, rooting for them.

“Just being with Viola in this space, especially being the first time two Black women have been nominated since Diana Ross and Cicely Tyson, it’s amazing. It feels a little overwhelming.”

The star — who also took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture — drama for her portrayal of Holiday — also teased the “very sexy” and “very feminine” dress she plans to wear on Oscars night on April 26, 2021.

She told People magazine: “I want it to be something different. I want it to be something that’s very sexy, very feminine but also strong and confident at the same time because that’s kind of what [playing Billie] brought out of me.

“I wanted [Billie] represented in it, I wanted Diana Ross’ Billie Holiday from the ’70s … I wanted sort of the strength and focus of Audra McDonald’s Billie Holiday, and then me, 2021, my Billie.”

Meanwhile, Day recently said her Oscar nomination was “crazy.”

She said: “When I looked at my phone I saw that it was full of messages.

“I figured this might mean we got the green light on the nomination. [I had this] flood of messages that I’m super grateful for. It’s crazy, it’s amazing.”