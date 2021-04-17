Lil Duval dropping ‘Living My Best Life’ comedy special on streaming platforms

Lil Duval’s new comedy special “Living My Best Life” is making its way to the small screen and will soon be just be one click away. Allblk, AMC Networks’ popular streaming service for Black TV and film, has teamed with sister brand, RLJE Films, for the VOD release of the funny man’s latest material.

According to Deadline, the Jacksonville, Florida comedian, born Roland Powell, takes an intimate and hilarious look at life, sex, relationships and more with his latest stand-up banter. The special is based on Lil Duval’s 2018 hit single “Smile (Living My Best Life), which featured Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy.

The stand-up special was filmed in Atlanta and the hour-long bit features appearances from actress Bresha Webb, comedians Gary “G Thang” Johnson, Navaris “Navv” Greene, and social media star Pretty Vee. Lil Duval’s “Living My Best Life” will debut on May 4 on VOD outlets and will stream exclusively on Allblk later this summer.

“Lil Duval is the comedian of the people – as demonstrated by his high engagement on social media platforms,” said Brett Dismuke, general manager of Allblk and We tv exclusively to Deadline. “With his first standup special, Duval delivers hysterical moments that will have even the toughest comedy critics cracking a smile. For fans who may have missed out on the live show experience, we’re excited to bring ‘Living My Best Life’ to TV screens for everyone to enjoy.”

Lil Duval will also be a part of premier cannabis brand Cookies’ 4/20 comedy show, “Couch Locked.” Taking place on what’s been unofficially delegated as national stoners’ holiday, the hybrid virtual event is co-hosted by comedians Michael Blackson and Paul Rodriguez and features co-headliners Bob Saget from the cult stoner comedy flick Half Baked, Jeff Ross, a.k.a. ‘The Roastmaster General’ and Lil Duval. The lineup also includes DJ and comedian Cipha Sounds, Precious Hall and Teddy Ray.

“Couch Locked” takes the time-honored custom of sitting on the couch, smoking good weed and watching comedy movies to the next level by adding live comedic performances. People can watch the pay-per-view comedy special at Veeps.com.

“Couch Locked” will be the first show on Couch Locked Network, a digital platform that will feature comedy, news and good vibes content, created by rapper and Cookies’ cannabis CEO Gilbert “Berner” Milam Jr.