Atlanta HBCUs to require COVID-19 vaccination before admission

It appears the COVID-19 vaccine will be pushed upon everyone in the future, and their jobs and schools could be the ones helping to enforce the injection.

The Atlanta University Center Consortium, which includes three historically Black schools — Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College — will require all students, faculty members and staff to be vaccinated for the upcoming 2021 fall semester. The AUCC also includes the Morehouse School of Medicine and Robert W. Woodruff Library.

According to FOX 5 News, the collective released a statement mandating that all students and staff will need two or more weeks to have passed after taking either their second vaccination in a two-dose series or one shot of the single-dose vaccine by the start of the school semester.

“As AUCC member institutions plan for summer programming and the fall semester, using the latest scientific data to implement vaccination protocols is the next step in keeping our community safe,” the statement read. “Vaccination of our community members is critical to continue meeting our highest priority — maintaining the safety and well-being of our constituents.”

Vaccinations will be offered at the AUCC Student Health and Wellness Center as well as on campuses. According to published reports, officials say there may be cases in which students and staff members may be exempted from vaccinations.

Emory University in Atlanta will require their students to be vaccinated as well. The Georgia schools join a number of universities now requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for work and admission, as schools look to loosen spacing restrictions in classrooms and dorms. Duke, Cornell, Rutgers and Northeastern universities are just a few other schools requiring the vaccine prior to admission.