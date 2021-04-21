Black teen Ma’Khia Bryant killed by cop after allegedly calling police for help

A 16-year-old Ohio teenager was shot dead by a police officer after allegedly calling authorities to break up a fight outside her foster home.

Roughly 30 minutes before Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, Ma’Khia Bryant found herself in what turned out to be a deadly skirmish.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Bryant is seen in the throws of what appears to be a fight between several teenage girls. As police arrive at the scene, one of the girls is thrown to the ground. An officer then instructs them to “get down,” while Bryant is seen struggling with another girl.

The footage appears to show Bryant lunge toward the girl with a knife in her hand, and at that point, the officer fired his weapon — four times. Bryant immediately fell to the ground.

A male bystander within a few feet of the officer shouted, “You didn’t have to shoot her. She’s just a kid, man.”

The officer responded, “She had a knife. She just went at her.”

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther called the incident “tragic,” adding, “We felt transparency in sharing this footage, as incomplete as it is at this time, was critical.”

Rolling out will stay on top of any new developments in this case.