Forest Whitaker finalizes his divorce

Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker and his wife Keisha Nash-Whitaker, an actress and producer, finalized their divorce this month according to The Blast. The couple had been married for 22 years before announcing their separation in 2018.

According to the judgment filed on April 15, Forest and Keisha listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split claiming it was an “irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife.” They also acknowledge that their marital relationship cannot be restored or reestablished at this time.

Forest and Keisha met while filming Blown Away in 1994 as love interests. The romance on the set soon turned real and the former couple now share two adult children, daughters Sonnet and True. Whitaker also has a son Ocean from a previous relationship while Keisha has a daughter named Autumn from a past relationship.

In a previous interview with Ebony a few years ago, Keisha said of Forest, “I had seen him in A Rage in Harlem, and “Right away, I thought Forest had a gentle soul and a nice spirit.” The Last King of Scotland actor filed for divorce in December 2018, and when Keisha filed her response, she told the court there was no prenuptial agreement. Details of the amicable divorce were not revealed.

In other news, Whitaker’s “Godfather of Harlem” returned for its second season last week and airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. on EPIX. “Godfather of Harlem” tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, played by Whitaker, who in the early 1960s returned from an 11-year bid in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. The series also explores his controversial friendship with Malcolm X of the Nation of Islam.

