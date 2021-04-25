Boosie defends LeBron James over police ‘accountability’ tweet

Ma’khia Bryant was shot to death on April 20 in Columbus, Ohio, by a police officer after law enforcement responded to a 911 call over a disturbance. The 16-year-old teen had been involved in a fight and when police arrived on the scene she was wielding a knife at another teen before being fatally shot.

There have been mixed reviews on the shooting as some feel the incident may have been extreme, while others feel the officer was just responding to a threat. LeBron James posted, “You’re next. #accountability,” in a now-deleted tweet, as he seemed to be telling the officer that he’d be convicted too like police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was convicted last week for murdering George Floyd after kneeling on his neck until he was dead.

James later replied to the deleted statement, adding, “This isn’t about one officer,” he tweeted on April 21. “It’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more accountability.”

O.J. Simpson also had a few words for the NBA baller and expressed that not all police shootings are racially profiled and some are justified.

“You can’t fight every battle,” Simpson posted in a Twitter clip. “Sometimes, you need to take your time and be a little more patient before you comment on some of these bad incidents that are happening with some police departments. … What I saw when I saw the full thing, the police guy had no choice, he responded. We wish he could have pulled a taser, we wish he could have done it in another way, but in that instance, if he hadn’t done what he did, it appears to me that another young American would have had her life taken. I can’t fault what he did. I wish it were different, but I can’t fault it.”

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz wasn’t feeling Simpson’s comments to James and let the retired NFL star who famously beat his double murder case in 1995 that he needed to stand with Black people.

