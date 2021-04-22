LeBron blasted for demanding ‘accountability’ after Ohio cop kills Black girl

LeBron James deleted a Twitter post calling for police “accountability” in the shooting death of a teenage girl in Columbus, Ohio, after he was accused of inciting violence against the cop.

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, King James posted a tweet of the Columbus cop who shot and killed teenager Ma’Khia Bryant on Tuesday with the caption “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.” He later deleted it but not before it was screenshot and went viral.

Bryant was seen on the bodycam wielding a knife and heading toward another girl in the driveway of a house. The officer can be heard on video saying “Get down!” before firing four shots at the girl, killing her on the scene. The officer is on administrative leave while the case is under review by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

James was born and raised in Akron, about 125 miles northeast of Columbus, the state capitol.

LBJ, 36, later deleted the tweet because he said his words were being deliberately and nefariously twisted to make it appear that he is seeking a vendetta against the officer.

Later, James told his 50 million Twitter followers that he was articulating his anger and disgust at yet another Black person being killed by a White police officer.

ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

James’ critics were quick to respond.

Almost immediately, James backers emerged to defend the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

I’ll accept no King James slander. Never been in a bit of trouble. Raised a great family. Started a school for kids. Created a media empire through positive storytelling. LeBron stood on the shoulders of giants and met every challenge. pic.twitter.com/Zptyu1rMd9 — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) April 22, 2021

Another Twitter user used more choice words to show her support for LBJ:

“Lebron James built a f—ing school for Black children. Your President got sued for MILLIONS for creating a fake school.”

I see "King James" trending so here's a reminder that he's done more to improve his community than most elected politicians have pic.twitter.com/AOzsLRGy54 — Steve (@CLESteve4) April 21, 2021