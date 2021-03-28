Eddie Murphy, Viola Davis, LeBron James dominate NAACP Image Awards

A bevy of A-list stars from the worlds of entertainment, sports and politics were celebrated for their distinguished performances and outstanding community contributions during the 52 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday evening, March 27, 2021.

Legendary deejay D-Nice took home the big prize as Entertainer of the Year, while Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis snatched up awards for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for “How To Get Away With Murder” and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for the critically-acclaimed film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Lionized comedian and box office king Eddie Murphy was inducted into the prestigious NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame for his culture-shifting, 40-year career that saw him become one of the greatest theater attractions in the history of motion pictures. Michelle Obama personally bestowed political superstar Stacey Abrams the Social Justice Award for her work to ensure voters’ rights in the last presidential election and making Georgia a ble state. And NAACP President Derrick Johnson presented perennial NBA leader LeBron James with the President’s Award for his “distinguished public service.”

The 2021 NAACP Image Awards was broadcast on BET and simulcast across ViacomCBS networks including CBS for its first time, as well as BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, Pop, Smithsonian, TV Land, VH1, BET PLUTO, and CMT.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamal Harris commenced the star-studded awards program by lauding the century-old NAACP for their ceaseless devotion to racial justice.

Flip the page to see what Biden and Harris had to say as well as some of the other big winners from Saturday’s event.