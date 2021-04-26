H.E.R. ‘speechless’ after Oscar win

H.E.R. was “speechless” after her win at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The “Best Part” hitmaker took home the Best Original Song for “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah at the Oscars on Sunday night, April 25, 2021, and she is “still pinching” herself over the accolade and is hopeful she will soon be an EGOT —Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award — winner eventually.

Speaking to reporters, she said: “There’s absolutely going to be an EGOT in my future, hopefully … I still can’t believe that we’re here. I’m so thankful to be standing next to these two. I’m still speechless. I feel like the Oscars are happening tomorrow and I’m dreaming right now. I’m still pinching myself.”

In her acceptance speech, H.E.R. admitted she felt “so grateful” to win the award.

She said: “I am so, so, so grateful, not only to win but to be a part of such an important, important story. Thank you to the Academy — I’ve always wanted to say that! I have to thank God for giving us these gifts. And my parents, my beautiful mother who’s here with me today and my father at home, all those days of listening to Sly & the Family Stone and Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye really paid off, so thank you, Dad.”

And taking to Instagram, H.E.R. insists the win “took a village.”

Sharing a picture from the event, she wrote alongside it: “IT TAKES A VILLAGE!!!!!!!!!!! SO GRATEFUL FOR THESE PEOPLE!!!!!!!!!! And look at my mom … AN OSCAR WINNER ?!? GOD IS SO GREAT!!! Thank you so much to Archie, Shaka king, My MBK Fam @emperormaximusjefficuscaesar @iamwalterjones @jeaninemclean @mmiisshhaa and of course @tiara_thomas @dmile85 WE DID IT”

ICYMI: Check out the video for “Fight For You” below.