JOY Collective hosts informative virtual meeting to dispel vaccine myths

An all-Black female panel presented by JOY Collective, hosted by its CEO, Kelli Richardson Lawson, was held in part with the AD Council and COVIDCollaborative in an effort to raise vaccine awareness in the Black community. The overarching goal was to gain a better understanding about the vaccine while debunking myths that have materialized over the past several months.

Entitled, “Black Media Panel, Virtual Event – Talk facts vs. fiction about Covid-19 vaccines in the Black community,” the online conference was made available to the public on YouTube Live. The esteemed panel included JOY’s host Lawson, Sherry Thompson, of the Ad Council, Judith Nwandu of the Shade Room, Janee Boldon of Bossip-Global Grind, Charysse Nunez of the Ad Council and Dr. Florence Polite who serves as chief, division of general obstetrics & gynecology, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

What we learned and may have already known, is that confidence in the vaccine is low among African Americans. In an effort to combat that line of thinking and perhaps encourage more healthy dialogue about the vaccine, Sherry Thompson detailed a strategy that has served the Ad Council well:

1. Working with culturally relevant companies

2. Partnerships within community and faith-based organizations, including TD Jakes

3. Connecting to and with the Black community by fostering healthy relationships

4. Education – robust online tool kit and content that covers the gamut

From there questions were fielded by Dr. Florencia Polite, who made it clear from the onset that we need to remain patient. “We’ve been in this for fourteen months,” she said when prompted to answer a question about travel from Bolden. “If you have to wait a little longer, you’ll have to do just that. Unless the people you are traveling to see are vaccinated, don’t go.”

