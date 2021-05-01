E-40 inks new deal to take his Earl Stevens Wine Selections nationwide

E-40 has been in the spirits business for a few years now with his Earl Stevens Wine Selections that have been sold throughout stores in California, and now he’s about to go nationwide. The line now includes tequila, cognac, bourbon, and other assorted adult beverages. In addition, the rap tycoon just signed a multistate distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. The new deal will make his spirits brands a national, in-store product for the first time, with availability in 41 of 50 states in the US.

“Well, what it’s gonna do is get me into states where I’ve never been. Even my wine, which is what I first started selling, I had three SKUs — I had the Mangoscato. I had the Moscato, and I had the red blend, the Function Red Blend. [That was] my original wine line. It was only three at the time, you dig? And those never even got to as many states that I’m going into now. So, this is gonna help tremendously to be national,” the E-40 told Business Insider.

The rapper’s business portfolio also includes investments in over 50 startups including the latest social app Clubhouse, which was recently valued at $4 billion dollars. Locking in early with the startup, E-4o spoke with the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast and talked about his investment return.

“Clubhouse is a good one. It’s a new platform, an ideal platform for people to just get some game … you had Elon Musk on there, you got real top hats and tycoons on that muthaf——, but then you have some people who just get on there and talk that s— like they know everything. But that’s all of them, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook. But Clubhouse is the new, it’s the platform man. There’s probably other companies trying to duplicate it, but has anyone duplicated Instagram yet?”

Keeping hip-hop in the center of his business dealings, E-40 has also linked up with fellow West Coast veteran lyricists Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Too Short for the upcoming collaborative group project Mount Westmore. According to Too Short, the group has recorded over 50 songs and will be releasing the album closer to the summer. They made their first live performance as a group on April 17 during Triller Fight Club’s Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight. Check out the performance from Mount Westmore on the following page.