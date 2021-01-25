Master P weighs in on how Blacks turning Clubhouse into a $1B company

Master P is once again spreading game to the Black community. The music mogul and entrepreneur explained his displeasure with how African Americans have helped make Clubhouse another billion-dollar company that’s getting paid with Black dollars but not reinvesting any money into the Black community.

The audio chat app has exploded over the past few months as socialites, music industry professionals and stars have bombarded the Clubhouse platform. Meek Mill, 21 Savage, DJ Akademiks and Royce da 5’9″ are just a few who’ve taken to Clubhouse to hold community discussions and air grievances in public.

While not hating on the new app, Master P explained why he’s upset on Instagram. “I keep telling people, we go on Clubhouse, we making another one of them a billionaire. We just did it! Just for Clubhouse,” he said. “We need to create stuff like that to where we control the narrative and we’re able to put the money back in our community and our culture.”

Clubhouse’s valuation is already at $1 billion and is looking to bring on even more investors, according to the tech website The Information. Master P said Black entrepreneurs have to eventually shake the mom-and-pop business plan and focus in the future on taking their companies public.

“If one of us did that, we would be saying, ‘Nah, I don’t think that’s gonna work. Why would you call it Clubhouse? It’s not a club…’ We come up with all different types of excuses,” the No Limit boss said. “Nobody cared. We all went to Clubhouse and blew this up. You know this guy went to the bank, got whatever he want. He’s gonna take that company public. We’re not thinking like that. The only way we gon’ be successful is taking these companies public. That’s the way you build wealth. We create so much wealth for them.”

Always on his grind, Master P has also revealed that he’s releasing his Uncle P’s Fish Fry in grocery stores this year. “This that legit pack,” he explained. “This the keep-you-out-of-jail pack. This that get-you-on-your-feet pack. I told you ain’t nobody gonna outhustle me. That’s that Uncle P Fish Fry. I’m gone take over the grocery stores. Y’all can have the hood.”