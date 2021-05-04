Amanda Seales questions VP Harris’ support of ‘America is not racist’ comments

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott caused an uproar throughout the Black community last week following President Biden’s first address to Congress in which he declared that America is not a racist country. During his speech, he even admitted that he’d been called the N-word several times throughout his life but that didn’t change his belief.

“Hear me clearly. America is not a racist country. It’s backward to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination and it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present,” the South Carolina politician stated.

Vice President Kamala Harris backed up those claims as well to ABC News, but admitted that racism cannot be ignored. “I don’t think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak truth to the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” she explained.

Comedian and actress Amanda Seales took offense to the co-sign especially since Black people were a primary reason Harris and Biden were elected.

“Okay so everybody on some bulls—t, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool, cool. That was dumb and embarrassingly and she embarrassed everyone who supported her,” Seales said on Instagram Live.

She also had a few words in the post, adding, “D–n, Kamala. The paradoxical political pandering is TIRED and insulting to the constituency that supported you along with affirming the doubts of those that didn’t. Please fix this ASAPtuously.”

“This ain’t right! We don’t have to THINK about whether AMERICA is a racist country. It is one…without question. 🤦🏾‍♀‍ wowza,” Soul Food actress Vanessa Williams responded to the comment under Seales’s post.

Biden also agreed with Scott’s comments but asserted that America’s racism cannot be overlooked.

“No, I don’t think the American people are racist, but I think after 400 years, African Americans have been left in a position where they are so behind the eight ball, in terms of education, health, in terms of opportunity. I think the overhang from all of the Jim Crow and before that, slavery, have had a cost, and we have to deal with it,” Biden further commented to NBC News.