Record company CEO Meezy wants to share his creativity with the world

Bigger Picture record company CEO Meezy is a music producer, content creator and entertainment industry veteran. With production credits that include artists such as 600 Breezy, Bryson Tiller and a plethora of others he’s discovered with his keen ear for music, it’s no surprise he’s scored over a half-million digital record sales. The Jackson, Mississippi-bred music mogul recently stepped outside his comfort zone to tap into the movie industry. Unsurprisingly, the result is a film titled Crosses, which currently is streaming to rave reviews on Amazon Prime.

Meezy granted rolling out an interview recently where he discussed his passions for film and music, along with his desire to provide opportunities for like-minded Jackson natives.

Most artists have mentors. Who are your mentors?

My mentors include Charlie Braxton and Stax, who are the founders of the Official Block Wear, as well as Kwasi Kwa, who is the program director of 97.7 [WRBJ-FM], The Beat of the Capital.

What affirmations do you repeat to yourself that contribute to your success?

No matter how hard the lesson may be, I was taught to never give up and surpass any obstacles. I repeat that to myself daily.

If you were a color, what would it be, and how would you describe yourself?

My color would definitely be black because it stands for excellence in the urban culture. I truly believe in Black excellence and the growth of the culture.

Name two of your top role models.



My top two role models in the industry would be J Prince, CEO of the legendary Rap-A-Lot Records, [and] Nipsey Hustle, who was an icon in music and [an] innovator in his community. Outside the industry, it would definitely be my Uncle Jimmy and Beans, who helped mold and groom me into the man I am.

Name three books, works, performances or exhibits that changed how you view life or yourself?

I really enjoyed The Philosophy and Opinions of Marcus Garvey. The Autobiography of Malcolm X was a great read. Also, Contagious by Jonah Berger was a very great read. All of these books have inspired me and changed my outlook on life.

What is next for you?

There is definitely a lot in store. A new movie underway with 600 Breezy and Lil Migo, along with new music from Parkway Man. I am not holding back on creativity and looking forward to sharing that creativity with everyone.