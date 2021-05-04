Tiffany Haddish is back with season 2 of ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ (video)

Tiffany Haddish will be returning to television this week hosting a new season of “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” which premiers on Wednesday, May 5, at 8 p.m. on CBS. The show centers around kids being asked serious and funny topics and the responses they give.

“It’s so much fun to do because I’m a big kid, right? And this is a place where I get to be the big kid that I am with little kids, and we laugh and we talk about things and the whole family gets to watch,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

“Nobody has to be in this room or that room — we can all watch together, and there are jokes that I am going to say that the kids aren’t going to get, but the parents are like, ‘Yes!’ And there is going to be things that the kids say that parents won’t get, but other kids are going to love it. So, it’s a place where we can all come together, and now more than ever, we need laughs.”

Haddish said the show gives children a voice when their voices normally go unheard. She hopes kids watching the show will feel a sense of pride and purpose, and she personally wants to instill in them a feeling of self-worth.

“Having children see those children talk about having the same kind of feelings that they are having in a humorous way, somebody that they can relate to, it’s huge,” the Bad Trip star added. “And kids need to get out and see other kids so that they can be inspired to do so as well.”

The Hollywood actress and comedienne also stated that the show lets kids see someone who made it through adversity and hard times. Haddish previously has spoken about being homeless and living in the foster care system as a child.

“If Tiffany Haddish can do it and she was in foster care and she couldn’t read? And she was homeless? To be able to do that, like, you can push through anything. You can make it through anything, and you can achieve anything if you’re willing to put in the work, if you believe hard enough and align yourself with people that can help you get there,” she said.

