Chris Brown’s birthday party shut down by LAPD

A large crowd was “dispersed” by the LAPD at the home of Chris Brown on Thursday morning, May 6, 2021.

According to NBC4, “officers responded to a loud noise call” at the 32-year-old singer’s Tarzana mansion in the San Fernando Valley in the early hours as the star celebrated his birthday.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not state how many guests were in attendance at the gathering, however, they estimated that there were between 300 and 500 cars parked nearby.

Radar Online reports that upon speaking to the house manager, the party was “shut down” with full cooperation and no arrests were made.

Brown’s party getting shut down comes a month after he was sued by his former housekeeper.

The “Loyal” hitmaker is the subject of a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Patricia Avila, who claimed the singer’s dog attacked her sister, Maria, when they were cleaning his home on 12 December last year.

According to the lawsuit, Maria — who was bitten around her eye and her leg and had “several inches” of skin missing from her arm — needed two surgeries and spent several days in hospital, while Patricia “suffered severe emotional distress” including post-traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety, depression, and panic attacks.

The housekeeper is “reluctant to leave her home and cannot stop reliving the pain that she experienced as she watched her sister suffer through that horrendous attack that day”, and as a result is seeking unspecified financial damages, citing loss of wages due to being unable to work, medical bills, emotional distress, and pain and suffering.

The lawsuit explained that prior to the day in question, Brown had kept his dogs on another part of his property, where the housekeepers couldn’t see them or interact with them, but on the day of the alleged attack, one of the animals — a Caucasian shepherd which can weigh between 110 pounds and 200 pounds — was in the backyard.

When Maria went outside to empty a vacuum cleaner, the dog growled and “proceeded to viciously attack” her.

After hearing her sister scream, Patricia ran outside and “found her sister covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help,” prompting the “Gimme That” singer to call emergency services.