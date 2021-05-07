Michael B. Jordan recalls ‘worst audition to date’

Michael B. Jordan tried out for Star Wars: The Force Awakens — but it was his “worst audition to date.”

The 34-year-old has admitted he “bombed” in the tryout for the 2015 movie because he couldn’t connect with the storyline due to the scripts being “super vague” as a result of the secrecy surrounding the sci-fi franchise.

Speaking on the “Just for Variety” podcast, he said: “I think that was probably my worst audition to date.

“I think it was I couldn’t wrap my brain around some of the sides because you know when you’re reading for these high-level projects, there’s never really any specificity in the sides.

“Everything’s like super vague; everything is in secret. Reading through, I just couldn’t connect it. I definitely bombed that one for sure.”

It’s not known what Star Wars role Jordan was trying to land, but one part he won’t need to audition for is reprising his role as Adonis Creed in Creed III.

The Black Panther star will also make his directorial debut in the forthcoming film, but he recently admitted Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone will not be in Creed III because the franchise wants to build the story around Adonis.

He said: “I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit … there’s always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis.

“But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward.”

While Stallone will not feature in the third film in the franchise, Jordan insisted the movie will be “something special.”

He said: “So, it’s always respect and always a s— ton of love for what he’s built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created.

“So, hopefully you guys will love what I’m thinking … what we’re cooking up. I think it’s going to be something special.”