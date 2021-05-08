Michael B. Jordan discusses directorial tips he learned from Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan will be adding director to his resume when he calls the shots in the upcoming film Creed III. The Black Panther star recently revealed that he learned a lot of tips from Denzel Washington to prepare for his debut behind the camera.

Washington, whose directorial credits include Antwone Fisher, The Great Debaters and Fences, is leading the charge on the upcoming film A Journal for Jordan which will star the young actor. Expected to hit theaters on Dec. 22, A Journal for Jordan is based on the true story of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy’s love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King according to Variety. King kept a journal full of poignant life lessons for their newborn son, Jordan, while deployed overseas. He was killed in Iraq in 2006 when Jordan was just seven months old, but his spirit lives on in his messages of love to Dana and Jordan.

Michael B. Jordan appeared on the May 4 episode of the “Just For Variety” podcast and discussed working with Washington and some of the tools he picked up along the way to prepare him for his own directorial debut.

“It was an incredible experience. He so vividly and clearly sees the movie. To be directed by him and pick up those Denzelisms and those gems and all the wisdom that he has, in front of the camera and behind the camera, it was really cool for me just to learn and to grow,” explained Jordan. “I think I grew during this project and [it] also helped me prepare for my next [challenge] for Creed III. I think everything happens in its right time, in the right moment. For me, I feel like this is right on time.”

