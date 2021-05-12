Porsha Williams lands new TV show as ‘RHOA’ stars remark on her engagement

Porsha Williams is getting a new bag and a new husband.

Williams 39, is getting another spin-off show, Page Six reports. This comes on the heels of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star announcing to the world that she is engaged to businessman Simon Guobadia, just a month after his wife informed her fans she’s getting a divorce.

This will be the second spinoff special for Williams following 2019’s “Porsha’s Having a Baby,” which chronicled her journey to childbirth with her ex-fiancee Dennis McKinley.

Remain calm, RHOA fans. The approval of this new three-part spinoff on Williams’ life came in advance of her explosive revelation that she’s engaged to Simon Guobadia, who is still married to his estranged wife, Falynn Guobadia.

“It was greenlit months ago, so it has nothing to do with this [engagement] news,” Page Six reports from a source. “The special is supposed to focus on Porsha, her activism and her family.”

However, Williams’ latest development is practically guaranteed to become a major plotline in the unnamed spinoff show.

“If she’s engaged to him and she’s pregnant [with his child], that could change things,” the insider added. “It would obviously become part of [the special].”

Meanwhile, former and current RHOA stars have had a moment to chew on the Williams engagement news and some spat it out.

“I didn’t watch the show! So this the man that was on the show wit that girl?!?! Oh s—. 😳 😳 now i see what y’all saying! OUCH,” Leakes tweeted. She later moonwalked back those comments, however.

Reading is fundamental. I posted a comment and didn’t really read. I just saw love and relationship then posted. You have to keep it real as a friend, it looks strange but i don’t know any details — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 11, 2021

You knew that Williams’ archenemy, Kenya Moore, would chime in.