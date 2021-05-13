Three 6 Mafia member reveals why Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Verzuz was canceled

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia were set to go head-to-head last year in a Verzuz competition and then the talks seem to have disappeared.

Three 6 Mafia member, Crunchy Black, recently revealed that the two groups were going to battle outside of the Verzuz network when Swizz Beatz asked them to bring it under he and Timbaland’s umbrella. Krayzie Bone had a relationship with Swizz and according to them, it wasn’t the right time because of everything going on in the world and then Paul revealed to the crew later that the whole thing had been canceled.

“When it come to Paul and Juicy J, I don’t like to talk about the s–t that they talk to me about, but I’mma speak on this just because Timbaland and Swizz Beatz told Paul that they gon’ set up a time or a date for them to go against ‘Verzuz’ against Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and they didn’t show us no love,” Crunchy Black explained in an interview with Vlad TV.

“Bone Thugs-N-Harmony sold platinum and double-platinum albums. Three 6 Mafia sold platinum and double-platinum albums. Y’all said that y’all only dealing with people that have that accolade of double-platinum albums, you know what I’m saying? But just because Paul tried to set it up with his friends, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, y’all tell them to hold up for a minute, y’all gone’ set it up, and they never set it up,” the “Ridin’ Spinners” rapper added.

Crunchy Black also praised the two super producers for their Verzuz platform, but felt a little East Coast bias from back in the day may still be lingering.

“Everybody want it. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia to do the ‘Verzuz’… C’mon man. Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, I f–k with y’all for real. Keep doing the good s—t but don’t be on that bulls–t ’cause we from the South,” he continued in the interview.

Check out the video on the following page as Crunchy Black breaks down the missed opportunity from two of the biggest groups from the South and the Midwest.