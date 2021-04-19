Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J used to fine members for excessive drug use (video)

With the current drug-themed rap songs prevalent in hip-hop right now and the recent passing of DMX who had well-documented fights with drug abuse, Crunchy Black of Three 6 Mafia, recently discussed his own drug use and how Juicy J used to help curtail it.

Crunchy Black told Vlad TV that the “Sippin’ On Some Syrup” co-leader wasn’t opposed to having a good time as long as it didn’t interfere with work and if it did, he’d fine his groupmates heftily.

“I don’t think none of us OD’d or no s–t like that. We had Juicy. Juicy is the father of all the Three 6 Mafia and he’d tell you, ‘N—-a, if you do too much, we’ll fine you.’ And he’ll fine the f—- out of you, and [DJ] Paul would be with him with that s–t.”

Crunchy was also appreciative of the tough love, which the “Ridin’ Spinners” rapper states kept him from going over the top. “I’m still here ’cause if it wasn’t for the fines, I probably would be getting high as f—,” he further commented.

Everyone knows Juicy J is known for his “Trippy” verses, but Crunchy Black maintained it was also business first for the Memphis Oscar winner.

“[We wouldn’t get punished] if we got high, but if we let the drugs get in the way of studio [sessions], shows… you know what I’m sayin’? Important stuff that they would set up for us, because we wanted them to do it and that was their job. And then we’d come behind them when they set up big s–t like this, and then we don’t show up, or show up f—-d up on drugs.”

Check out the interview on the following page as Crunchy Black details the order within Three 6 Mafia.