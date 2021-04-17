DMX’s memorial service to be held at Barclays Center

Rapper and actor DMX will be remembered on April 24 in a memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The announcement was confirmed by DMX’s former manager Steve Rifkind, according to TMZ.

Details on how many people will be allowed to attend the ceremony are still being finalized, but following the public event, DMX’s family and friends will attend a private funeral service at a church in the NYC area. Capacity at the arena, which is home to the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and the WNBA’s New York Liberty will be limited due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

One of the last big shows that the Ruff Ryder MC rocked was at the Barclays Center in June 2019.

Since the death of the hip-hop great on Friday, April 9, after suffering a heart attack, fans and celebrities have been taking to social media to share their condolences and love.

Swizz Beatz, who produced DMX’s classic “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem,” also released a video on YouTube paying tribute to his friend and remembering how much of a big heart Dark Man X had.

“My brother was a different type of brother. A different type of artist. A different type of creative. A different type of soul. Since the day that I met him, he lived his life for everyone else. I [saw] him live his life for himself … DMX was the biggest. And let me tell you why he was the biggest,” explained the Verzuz creator.

“He was the biggest because he prayed for everybody else, more than he did for himself. He’d get on that stage and pray with 15,000 people, knowing that he needed more prayers than everybody that he was praying for. My brother would take care of everybody before he would take care of himself,” the producer commented.

Beatz also discussed how X was never one to flaunt his fame and wealth and remembered him feeding and eating with homeless people because he never forgot where he came from and the destitute situations he survived. Take a look at Beatz’s tribute to DMX on the following page.