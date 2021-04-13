DMX to star as a police officer in upcoming movie shot before his death

While the hip-hop community mourns DMX, it was recently revealed that he had just completed a new movie before dying. DMX will be starring in the upcoming film, Fast Vengeance, which centers on a “street fighter who comes out of retirement to avenge the death of his brother as he ventures into the world of underground motorcycle drag racing.”

The Ruff Ryder MC plays a police captain investigating the illegal street racing gang.

Radaronline spoke to producer Daemon Hillin, CEO of Hillin Entertainment, who hired DMX for the soon-to-be-released film and explained that X flew to Los Angeles in October to shoot the project.

“DMX found a lot of life in the character because he was playing a police captain. He enjoyed dressing up and playing the role. It’s a very dynamic role for him. DMX was a pure joy. He was incredibly kind to the crew, even bringing BBQ and spreading it out for everyone,” stated Hillin to Radaronline.

James Cullen Bressack, one of the executive producers on the film also discussed his relationship with the rapper and his acting talents.

“I am honored to have cast X in his first movie back when I put him in 2019’s Beyond The Law, I fought to make that happen. I was very impressed with his talent and ability to memorize things so quickly. X was a lot of fun,” added Bressack to Radaronline.

“One thing I loved about DMX is that X was super into film and the process. He loved watching playback on the monitor and on set he used to crack me up constantly because instead of me calling action I’d say ‘AND’ and he’d yell ‘ACTION’ for me because his voice is way louder than mine.”

Fast Vengeance is set to be released late summer or early fall via Shout! Studios and the producers also plan to add a video tribute to the “Get At Me Dog” rapper at the end of the film.