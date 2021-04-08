Master P says community must come together to help troubled stars like DMX

Master P sent his prayers out to DMX, who is still fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack on Friday, April 2, 2021, from an alleged drug overdose. The rap mogul expressed that the New York rapper should have been helped more before he ended up in his current state.

“DMX is an icon. I just hate that we have to wait till something happens to one of these guys or to one of us before everybody really starts saying how much they care and love you. We got to figure out how to prevent that,” Master P told TMZ. “The truth hurts. Drugs done killed a lot of our great ones. It’s sent a lot of them to prison. I’m praying for DMX and his family.”

The No Limit CEO also noted that celebrities shouldn’t have to die or be in life-threatening circumstances to receive their flowers.

“I hope that people start celebrating these icons while they’re alive. Imagine all the stuff that we could have prevented for DMX to help him. I feel like hip-hop needs some type of union. The NBA has it. What happens when a guy falls off after he done sold millions and millions of records? Even a female. We need that,” the “I Miss My Homies” rapper said.

During the interview, Master P also expressed that African Americans have to start sharing their knowledge with one another and not hoard the information.

“I think it starts with education. I want to really start educating our people and letting them see that — even LeBron and KD, Kyrie Irving, everybody that represents Black Lives Matter, when the NBA talks about they’re putting money back into HBCUs, I want to see where that money go at,” he added.

“The education that we can invest in the next generation, we can prevent this. If you look at all the heroes and stars that we lost — I mean, hopefully, God turns this around. If DMX come back to us, let’s see if the people that’s out here that’s making noise for him be there for him.”

Check out his interview on the following page as he gives DMX his props.