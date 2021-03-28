Master P’s son, Hercy Miller, picks an HBCU to play college basketball

Hercy Miller, the son of No Limit CEO Percy “Master P” Miller, committed Friday, March 26 to play basketball at Tennessee State University.

Miller, a 6-foot-3 senior guard at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, announced his decision at his school alongside his pops. The younger Miller says he fielded offers from Vanderbilt, LSU, UCLA, USC, Missouri, South Carolina, Arizona, Georgetown and several other larger schools before deciding to join the historically Black university’s roster.

“I want to make a difference. I have big dreams to change the world and I want to change the narrative. People only believe that only major universities create pros but … HBCUs have created a bunch of pros. They just aren’t in the same spotlight. With me going to Tennessee State University, I will change that. And I will put a spotlight on for all the HBCU’s around,” stated Hercy in an Instagram video.

The 18-year-old also pointed out that many successful people have attended Historically Black Colleges and Universities from all walks of life including Kamala, Harris, Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Stephen A. Smith, Robert Covington, Samuel L. Jackson and Common.

“I’m going to work my hardest and dedicate my time so I can be the next. My whole life I’ve been taught to be a leader and not to follow the crowd. My greatest quality is that I’m not afraid to lead. For me, education and basketball are a way of life,” Hersey commented.

“At the end of the day, this wasn’t an easy road. A lot of people didn’t believe in me at first, but my hard work and dedication got me where I am today. That being said, I’m not going to stop working hard at getting better. I’ll be attending Tennessee State University. I’m not only going to be a student athlete, but I want to be part of the community. Roar City, it’s going up,” he added.

