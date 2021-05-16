Chance the Rapper discusses remaking ‘Home Alone’ movie (video)

Chance The Rapper stopped by “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, May 14, and discussed a few upcoming film projects. The Chicago MC told Fallon that he was pitching a reboot for the 1990 blockbuster hit film Home Alone which starred Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

“Actually it’s a secret I’m working on. I got this pitch of a Home Alone reboot. As a lot of people know it’s a Chicago film and since I was younger I always watched it and I was like what if there’s a hood Home Alone or Hood Alone if you will. It’s just a little bit more realistic story about what happens when people try to kick in doors at the wrong house and the hilarity ensues. I can’t give you too many details but … it’s two kids involved in this one. It’s up for grabs if you want to get in on this project on the ground floor,” Chance told Fallon.

Chance also revealed that his House of Kicks and Park Pictures production company’s name had nothing to do with shoes, but was named in honor of a Black-owned theme park that kids in Chicago used to attend. Chance recently partnered with AMC and will be releasing a new film celebrating the five-year anniversary of the release of his breakout mixtape Coloring Book. May 13 marked the project’s fifth anniversary.

“Basically, it’s four years old. It was a film that I shot right after I won the Grammys in 2017. I came back to Chicago right after finishing up this tour, getting ready to go on another one, I just had this idea that I wanted to do this concert, but specifically for film and it’d be shot like a movie and eventually put out in theatres,” added Chance.

The movie, entitled Magnificent Coloring World, is directed by Jake Schreier and is set to be released this summer.

