Chance the Rapper to debut his new film in AMC Theatres this summer (video)

May 13 marks the fifth anniversary since the release of Chance The Rapper’s breakout Coloring Book mixtape and Chicago rapper is marking the date with a partnership with AMC Theatres to release a new film celebrating the five-year milestone. The movie is entitled Magnificent Coloring World and is directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Chance’s House of Kicks and Park Pictures. The movie is set to be released this summer and will be the first time an individual recording artist has distributed a film through AMC.

Chance took to his social media platforms to make the announcement and share his achievement. “I’m independently distributing a film to theaters and I’m extremely proud of myself,” he tweeted. “Thank you AMC Theatres and thank you to everyone who made this concert, this film and this partnership possible. WE GOING TO THE MOVIESSS.”

The Acid Rap creator also released a clip of the film which features footage from his 2016 “Magnificent Coloring World Tour” which included stops in France, England, Canada and Germany. Chance’s Coloring Book was the first mixtape to ever to win a Grammy in when the independent project took home “Best Rap Album” in 2017. He also won a Grammy for “Best New Artist” that year and his song, “No Problem” featuring 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, won “Best Rap Performance.”

“As the first individual music artist to distribute a concert film at AMC, Chance continues to break new ground in entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring this incredible event to the big screen at AMC communities around the country,” said Nikkole Denson-Randolph, SVP of content and strategy and inclusive programming at AMC Theatres in a statement to Rolling Stone. “Chance’s love of not only film, but the communal magic of the cinemas and the shared experience of seeing a film together makes this collaboration even more special.”

Check out the trailer to Chance The Rapper’s Magnificent Coloring World on the following page.