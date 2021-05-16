Hollywood stars show support for Black-owned Micheaux Film Festival; winners list

The Micheaux Film Festival is a multicultural film festival that focuses on BIPOC creators and celebrates diverse representation in the entertainment landscape. With a cutting-edge and fresh take on the traditional festival experience, they brought independent creatives together while curating an environment for artists to build community with future collaborators in the television, film and digital space.

Jam-packed with Hollywood’s most elite actors, entertainers, filmmakers, directors and executive producers, event attendees included Actor Amin Joseph (FX’s “Snowfall”), Comedian Slink Johnson (Adult Swim’s “Black Jesus”), Actress Brely Evans (OWN’s “Ambitions”) Actress Reagan Gomez-Preston (OWN’s “Queen Sugar”) and father-daughter duo, Robert Townsend (Five Heartbeats) and Skye Townsend (HBO’s “Black Lady Sketchshow”).

After an exciting week of film screenings, The Micheaux Film Festival in partnership with The Oprah Winfrey Network and Sony Pictures Entertainment ended with a bang. The show wrapped on Sunday with a prime-time awards ceremony. Legendary filmmaker and acclaimed actor/director, Robert Townsend received the Oscar Micheaux Trailblazer of Excellence Award.

As one of the first in-person events since the COVID pandemic took over everyone’s life, this experience was one for the books. The two-hour telecast capped the week of film screenings and activation ceremonies as they bestowed awards in more than 40 categories honoring the accomplishments of people of color this past year across the fields of film, shorts, digital series, music, and social influence. As an added bonus, event sponsor Panavision, contributed $75K in grant funds to award the winners.

Partial list of 2021 winners include :

Outstanding Music Video – Black Leather

Outstanding Action/Suspense – Rules to Rule

Outstanding Horror/Thriller – 10 Years in 40 Seconds

Outstanding Sci-Fi – Navel Gazers

Outstanding Short Documentary – Free to Be

Outstanding Feature Documentary – Uprooted: The Journey of Jazz Dance

Outstanding Cinematography – Distance

Outstanding Podcast, Digital Talk, or Vlog

All Things Undone (Podcast) , Savage Chat Series (Digital Talk) , Externo (Vlog)

Outstanding Dramatic Short – Circuit

Outstanding Comedic Short – $tack$

Outstanding Animated Short – Kapaemahu

Outstanding Dramatic Actress (short form) – Frencheska Farr as “Maya” – Harana

Outstanding Comedic Actress (short form) – Bria Henderson as “Mia” – Prepared

Outstanding Dramatic Actor (short form) – Telvin Griffin as “David Carter” – A Blue Shroud

Outstanding Comedic Actor (short form) – Sandro Iocolano as “Guido Gaguzzi” – How to Do Sh!t with Guido Gagootz

Outstanding Actor (Feature) – Kim Estes as “Detective Travis” – Loyalty

Outstanding Actress (Feature) – Denise Yolèn as “Monika” – Sundays in July

Outstanding Dramatic Writing – The Ice Cream Stop

Outstanding Comedic Writing – December 21st

Outstanding Writing (Feature) – Asking For It

Outstanding Directing Comedic Short Form – How to Do Sh!t with Guido Gagootz

Outstanding Directing Dramatic Short Form – The Fixer

Outstanding Directing (Feature) – Red Pill

Outstanding Dramatic Digital Series – Incompleteness

Outstanding Comedic Digital Series – The Gaze

Outstanding Unscripted Digital Series – Content is King

Outstanding International Short – Ashmina

Outstanding Panavision Short – Piece

Outstanding Panavision Feature Film – Sunday’s in July

Oscar Micheaux Trailblazer of Excellence Award – Robert Townsend

Cesar Chavez Civic Impact Award – Kevin Welbeck

Michael Ajakwe Pioneer of Influence Award – Gregori J. Martin