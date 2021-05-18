Ex-NBA star Kwame Brown destroys former players for criticizing him (video)

Former NBA player Kwame Brown is beyond sick of being proclaimed an all-time bust, and he unloaded on his latest critics.

Brown, 39, was chosen as the No. 1 pick in the 2001 NBA Draft by Michael Jordan, who was a player and general manager for the Washington Wizards. But Brown was a spectacular disaster and never came close to living up to his top billing. In fact, during his career, the center averaged a moribund 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Subsequently, Brown is known as one of the most notorious and embarrassing lottery picks in league history, and it remains a permanent stain on Jordan’s resume as a front-office guy.

The trio of former NBA stars Gilbert Arenas, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson performed the latest autopsy on Brown’s unheralded and underachieving career on the latest episode of their popular sports podcast “All the Smoke.”

Here’s what the three had to say that had Brown fuming.

Brown lashed out on his Instagram page, unleashing a torrent of profanities, vulgarities and mockery at the three men. He torched Barnes by calling him “Becky with the good hair.” He said Jackson “paid for women” and ordered him to “act like a grown a– man instead of a little a– boy.” Brown also called Arenas, aka Agent Zero, “the whitest Black boy I’ve ever known.”

