Angela Bassett shares her hopes for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Angela Bassett is confident that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman.

The 62-year-old actress played Ramonda, the mother of Boseman’s superhero T’Challa/Black Panther, and says it will be a challenge to surpass the success of the original 2018 movie but she believes in the cast and crew.

Bassett said: “It’s going to be interesting to surpass the cultural phenomenon that it was. It’s going to be really interesting to see how we do that again.”

The star adds that she has faith in director Ryan Coogler to make the movie successful despite the challenges posed by the tragic loss of Boseman, who died at 43 last August after a private cancer battle.

Bassett told Us Weekly magazine: “But if there’s any chance of it being great, I think we have (that with) Ryan Coogler, a visionary, a writer, director and… the creative team that he surrounds himself with, whether it’s the DP or the costume designer or the producers.”

The Black Panther sequel is slated for release in 2022, and Bassett insists that the flick will be “phenomenal.”

She said: “It’s going to be phenomenal, and it’s going to pay tribute and it’s going to carry on that legacy.”

Bassett first met Boseman long before they worked together on the Marvel Cinematic Universe film and says that the late star was capable of turning his talents to anything.

She recalled: “He could do anything he put his mind to. He could rap, he could dance like James Brown. He could hold the center of a movie (as) the cinema’s first Black superhero. He could do it all and he can inspire us to live our best.”