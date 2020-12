Angela Bassett, Phylicia Rashad, and Tina Fey, lent their voices the new Disney Pixar film SOUL, starring Oscar Award-winning Jamie Foxx as the voice of Joe Gardner. They sat down with rolling out to discuss the film, the key messages that they would like people to walk away with after watching the film and the one spark of life that the film re-ignited in them.

SOUL is now streaming on Disney+.