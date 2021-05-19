Soulja Boy says Bow Wow ‘scared’ to face off in Verzuz battle

Bow Wow has been reportedly quite anxious to get rival Romeo into a Verzuz battle. But Soulja Boy wants to face off against Bow Wow and called him out as being “scared” of him in a recent radio interview.

Chicago native Soulja Boy, whose birth name is DeAndre Cortez Way, bodaciously proclaimed that “I feel like Bow Wow’s scared to do a Verzuz” during an interview with Tampa Bay’s Wild 94.1.

“Bow Wow scared of me, man. You see when Romeo said something, he jumped right on it but as soon as they said “Big Draco” name, Bow Wow be quiet as hell making up all types of excuses, man. Bow Wow knows what’s up with me,” Soulja, 30, said.

The “Kiss Me Through the Phone” rapper went on to explain that he has a lot of love for Bow Wow, née Shad Moss, but that Bow Wow does not want any of Soulja’s musical smoke.

“That’s my boy, though. I love Bow Wow, you know what I’m saying? That’s like my friend in real life. That’s like my real brother but when it comes to Verzuz and all that, man, stop playing Bow Wow.”

Meanwhile, fans chime in on a potential Bow Wow 34, and Romeo, 31, showdown.

Wait wait wait wait wait, why is Romeo calling Bow Wow to battle via verzuz. Lil Bow wow is a legend, hits on hits on hits. Romeo only got two songs, Cinderella and ICDC 🥺😩😩😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Sew8zA7OaA — Charlene M (@chika1sg0lden) May 15, 2021

Romeo would run out of songs in a #Verzuz battle against Bow Wow. He’d have to play this pic.twitter.com/2gJmvkmTnY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 15, 2021