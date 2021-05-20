Lil Jon set to add crunk factor on new HGTV series

Lil Jon made the most of being trapped in the house during the height of the COVID-19 restrictions and seems to have put his handyman skills to work. HGTV has given the rapper his own remodeling show called “Lil Jon Wants To Do What?⁠” alongside popular designer and expert builder Anitra Mecadon, as he flexes his carpentry skills. The crunk rapper will offer homeowners unconventional renovation ideas and then, with help from his team, turn his creative visions into reality.

“SOOOO BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR A WHILE AND CAN FINALLY TELL YA ABOUT MY NEW SHOW WITH @anitramecadon ON @hgtv “LIL JON WANTS TO DO WHAT?!!” WHERE I …. WELL You JUST GOTTA WATCH 😉,” revealed the “Put Yo Hood Up” party rocker.

The new series is slated to air in Summer 2021 and began shooting this month in Atlanta. The show’s description states the King of Crunk will provide “skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute.”

Some of the projects Lil Jon and Anitra will take on include removing a ceiling to expand the height of the living room to accommodate huge new windows, to gutting the basement to add a fully decked-out speakeasy for entertaining.

“I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down. When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends — I would rather be the trendsetter,” said Lil Jon in a statement to Page Six.

While “Lil Jon Wants To Do What?⁠” sets to reveal the Atlanta musician’s passion for home renovation, the platinum hitmaker is also preparing to hit the stage once again as the country starts to open back up. Prior to the lockdown, Lil Jon had become a regular stay in Las Vegas, getting the crowds moving at several club locations and casinos. He’s now slated to return on June 5 and June 11 where he’ll be spinning and igniting the crowds with his boisterous chants at Hakkassan nightclub located inside the MGM Grand.