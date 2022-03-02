Egypt Sherrod and husband Mike celebrate family in ‘Married to Real Estate’

It’s not every day that a couple finds synergy in their passions, but it’s even less likely they could find it two times over. Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson have both transitioned from powerhouses in the music business as a radio host and DJ respectively to a force to be reckoned with in the real estate industry, chronicled on their new show “Married to Real Estate” on HGTV.

Sherrod and her husband of almost twenty years, Jackson, met in New York while he was djing an event. Jackson was introduced to the notable radio personality by a friend and while she made a lasting impression, it would take another encounter for him to realize that she was going to be his wife. “We met because I was djing and she was hosting that night but the next time we saw each other it was on some real estate business,” Jackson says.

Sherrod said when she initially met Jackson she thought he was very good-looking but she wasn’t interested. “When I first saw him I thought ok, he may be too fine, but when I saw he was in construction it made me look at him differently. He told me he was going to be my husband and he even introduced himself that way to my mother,” Sherrod recalls.

